Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents

Anakeesta announced they were offering discounted annual passes for Tennessee residents.
Anakeesta announced they were offering discounted annual passes for Tennessee residents.
Anakeesta announced they were offering discounted annual passes for Tennessee residents.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction.

A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26.

“All Annual Pass perks will be honored, such as 20% off all in-park purchases including shopping and dining, adventure add-ons, ‘buddy passes’ and Anakeesta’s newest attraction, Astra Lumina,” officials said. “To receive an annual pass, Tennessee residents must present a valid Tennessee photo ID at our ticket booth before the Feb. 26 deadline.”

The price of an annual pass for adults is normally $69.99 but the discount would make it $34.99 for Tennesseans.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unexplained boom was heard across Halls and Powell, Monday.
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law
Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
Deputies say a teacher at Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool was accused of throwing a chair at a...
Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’

Latest News

Floor of the House of Representatives on 1/3/2023
As house struggles to elect speaker, lawmakers look for common ground
“It’s a basic, life-saving skill, that anybody can learn”
EMT’s encourage people to get CPR certified after Buffalo Bills player collapses on field
House struggles to elect a speaker
House struggles to elect a speaker
TN National Guard rescues two Appalachian Trail hikers
TN National Guard rescues two Appalachian Trail hikers