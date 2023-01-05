Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction.

A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26.

“All Annual Pass perks will be honored, such as 20% off all in-park purchases including shopping and dining, adventure add-ons, ‘buddy passes’ and Anakeesta’s newest attraction, Astra Lumina,” officials said. “To receive an annual pass, Tennessee residents must present a valid Tennessee photo ID at our ticket booth before the Feb. 26 deadline.”

The price of an annual pass for adults is normally $69.99 but the discount would make it $34.99 for Tennesseans.

