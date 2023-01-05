Bradford County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of 8 bulletproof backpacks for SROs

Deputies are adding another layer of protection for students.
Deputies are adding another layer of protection for students.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRADFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - After tragic mass shootings at schools across the country, Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies are adding another layer of protection for students.

BCSO said they are the first agency in the nation to receive the Byrna ballistic backpacks, which can deploy a bulletproof shield within seconds.

“We love being the first to try it. We’re going to find out how it works,” said Sheriff Gordon Smith. “Our school protection deputies are excited to have something new, to know they’re not going to have to run to their locker, they’re not going to have to run to their car because seconds cost lives.”

Deputies want the donation of the eight backpacks, to serve as a way to prevent gun violence threats to schools.

“Put politics aside. I don’t care if you’re liberal, conservative, or somewhere in between, one thing we all have in common is we love our children,” said Sherrif Smith. “Whether you believe in guns, don’t believe in guns, I’d rather those have a gun when the bad guy comes than not have it.”

The Bradford County school superintendent, Will Hartley, also said they will serve as a method to prevent threats. “The number one priority in our school district is our students’ safety,” shared Hartley. “Anything that we can do to ensure that, we will, and we can’t thank Andrew Pollack enough for what he’s done.”

Sheriff’s deputies trained with non-lethal weapons at the Bradford Sportsmen’s Farm. The partnership with Byrna and BCSO was initiated by Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow, was killed in the 2018 parkland shooting.

“That’s what I focused my life on,” shared Pollack. “That there’s not any other families out there that have to deal with the pain of losing a loved one or a child.”

Deputies said it’s a responsibility they don’t mind carrying on their backs, as long as it can keep kids safe.

