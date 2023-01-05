Eagles coming to Thompson-Boling Arena

The group will perform their Hotel California album accompanied by an orchestra and choir
The Eagles
The Eagles(Live Nation)
By William Dowling
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eagles are coming to East Tennessee in April.

Thompson-Boling Arena announced early Thursday the group would be making a stop on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. as part of their 2023 Hotel California tour.

Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince Gill will lead the rock band during this year’s tour.

According to a release, each concert will feature “Hotel California” performed live from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a brief intermission, the group will play a complete set of some of their other greatest hits.

Tickets go on Friday, January 13, at 10:00 a.m. You can buy them here.

