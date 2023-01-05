East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions

Pordnijiah Davis and her husband, Chance, say they’re worried about the mold inside their apartment at The Dandridge in East Knoxville.
Chance Davis holds a piece of plywood from his kitchen apartment at The Dandridge that he says...
Chance Davis holds a piece of plywood from his kitchen apartment at The Dandridge that he says has mold.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times.

“It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t got no water,” Pordnijiah Davis said.

But now, that is now the least of her worries.

Damage to the floor of the Chance Davis apartment at The Dandridge in September.
Damage to the floor of the Chance Davis apartment at The Dandridge in September.(Chance Davis)

According to the Pordnijiah Davis and her husband Chance Davis, they’ve discovered mold inside their $900 a month apartment.

“You always got to come in here and wipe some mold off and it’ll grow back,” Chance Davis said.

Chance says the mold grows in their bathroom and kitchen area, but when he told the property managers about it, they told him to “cut it and spread it with bleach.”

On Tuesday, The Dandridge management in a statement said their investors have put in over a half a million dollars since the end of January 2022 “to turn this community around” and that they continue to make ongoing improvements.

“My little girl can’t even come home cause I don’t want her to get sick,” Pordnijiah Davis said.

