Former Campbell Co. jail employee arrested in OK for impersonating police officer, OK sheriff says

The teen reportedly worked in Campbell County and impersonated an officer in Tennessee as well.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK (WVLT) - Old habits die hard; a former Campbell County, Tennessee jail employee was arrested in Oklahoma for impersonating a police officer, according to a post from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as Jackson Jones, 19, reportedly pulled over several people by flashing lights at them. Deputies in Oklahoma also said they spoke to a witness, who said they became suspicious of Jones because of how aggressive he was.

When the deputies questioned Jones, he allegedly told them that he works for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, Jones was reportedly wearing a ballistic vest that said “sheriff” on the front and was carrying handcuffs, knives and a flashlight on a duty belt.

The deputies added that they called the Campbell County jail administrator, who is reportedly also Jones’ cousin, who said that he no longer worked for the county and is non-re-hirable because he impersonated an officer while working there.

Jones was charged with impersonating an officer and transporting an open container.

