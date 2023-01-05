Gradually cooling back to “normal” to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re gradually coming down from the extreme warmth, working our way back to “normal” temperatures for January. We have a couple of nighttime snow showers, before scattered rain returns this weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, the cooler air returns, with a low of 38 degrees. There are a few few passing clouds, plus patchy fog developing around sunrise. With a light breeze, it feels a few degrees colder.

Thursday is a beautiful, mostly sunny day, with a high of 54 degrees. Now, it is breezy at times so that can make it feel colder. There is a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph. (The average high for this time of the year is 48.)

A few clouds return this evening through the overnight, and a stray snow shower is possible in the mountains tonight, with a low of 32 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday gets back to a mostly sunny view, with a seasonable high of 47 degrees. Clouds increase Friday evening to the overnight, with spotty light rain showers to mountain snow.

A few light rain showers move in Saturday, with a 40% coverage. In the morning, that could easily turn over to some good snowfall in the mountains. Sunday comes with scattered coverage, but the rainfall is a little heavier. We’ll stick with highs around 50 degrees, and Saturday and Sunday nights will stay around 40 degrees with the extra clouds and spotty rain showers.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll continue to linger around the seasonable upper 40s for highs with a few passing clouds to start next week. We are seeing spotty rain to mountain snow shower at times next week, with the next front just beyond the 8-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.