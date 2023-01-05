Hunters find skeletal remains of missing man, Sevier Co. sheriff says

Dylan LaFollette
Dylan LaFollette(SCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Skeletal remains found by hunters in December were identified as a man who was reported missing in September 2021, according to officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were positively identified as Dylan LaFollette, 25, by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, a release stated.

On Dec. 5, a group of hunters found skeletal remains on a wooded property off Indian Warpath Road in Seymour, which was in the same vicinity that LaFollette was last seen, officials said.

After the man was reported missing by family members, multiple searches were done in the area, which included using searchers, K-9s and drones but he was not found.

The investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected, according to SCSO officials.

