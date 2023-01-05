KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s 2022 high-priority crime data was released Thursday, showing a downward trend in many areas.

The unofficial data, which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will audit, showed that murders dropped from 41 in 2021 to 35 in 2022, showing a 15 percent reduction, officials said. Included in the total was a case that was not officially ruled a murder but is “likely” to, pending the Medical Examiner Report, spokesperson Scott Erland said.

“We are still not where we want to be, but I am pleased to see the murder total trending in the right direction,” Chief Paul Noel said. “The reduction of violent crime is our top priority, and there is cause for optimism heading into 2023. We will continue to devote our resources towards violent crime mitigation and invest in violent reduction partnerships and strategies.”

Non-fatal shooting victims did not increase or decrease as it stayed the same at a total of 78, while robberies dropped nine percent from 2021 to 2022, the report stated.

In addition, there was a three percent drop citywide in property crimes, including a 21 percent decrease in vehicle thefts, a six-percent decline in burglaries or breaking and entering reports and a five-percent drop in vehicle burglaries.

However, aggravated assaults increased from 904 to 972, resulting in an eight-percent jump. Simple assaults also rose two percent from 2,471 to 2,518, the report showed.

In total, persons crimes also increased by six percent, according to the report.

“Fighting crime is job number one, and I am proud of our officers, investigators and leadership team for their hard work to close out the year,” Noel said. “There is still a lot of work that needs to be done, but I feel confident that we are moving in the right direction and well positioned to make Knoxville safer.”

The complete year-end summary can be seen below:

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.