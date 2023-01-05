BasketVols helping to challenge fans in ‘Be the Gift’ organ donation event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols are asking fans to register to be organ donors as part of the “Be the Gift” organ donation event. The goal? To register as many new organ donors as possible.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday and will be held in part by Tennessee Donor Services; the group is hoping to register 125,000 new organ donors. Fans can pick their favorite team - Vandy or UT - as they register to help their side win.

Bill Jarvis is an organ recipient and said the gift changed his life.

“At 21 years old, I was in college and it gave me the chance to be a husband and a father. All the dreams I had, I wouldn’t have lived to be 22 without my donor,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis needs a second kidney transplant now, which is harder to match. He’s listed at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is looking for a donor. Want to see if you match? Call 865-389-5340.

Fans will also be able to enter a prize drawing for free tickets.

