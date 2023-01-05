More sunshine Friday before rain returns this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine continues tomorrow with near normal temperatures for January. Enjoy it before the clouds and showers return this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds return this evening through the overnight, and a stray snow shower is possible in the mountains tonight, with a low of 32 degrees.

Friday gets back to a mostly sunny view, with a seasonable high of 47 degrees. Clouds increase Friday evening to overnight, with spotty light rain showers to mountain snow.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few light rain showers move in Saturday, with a 40% coverage. In the morning, that could easily turn over to some good snowfall in the mountains. Sunday comes with scattered coverage, but the rainfall is a little heavier. We’ll stick with highs around 50 degrees, and Saturday and Sunday nights will stay around 40 degrees with the extra clouds and spotty rain showers.

Temperatures remain seasonable in the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs with some passing clouds to start next week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty rain to mountain snow showers at times next week. Our next front looks to arrive by the end of the week bringing us the best chance for rain.

