Morgan County inmates inducted into international honor society

Eight inmates earned recognition for joining Phi Theta Kappa after maintaining good grades.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Morgan County Correctional Complex, inmates had the ability to get their GED’s and take college courses for years, but as of late eight inmates stood out from the rest.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for community colleges that requires 12 hours of course credit and a 3.5 GPA to be accepted. It’s a hard task for any student, but eight inmates have achieved those marks through Roane State Community College while also serving their time in prison.

“Sitting here was not going to fix me, sitting here was not going to improve me,” said an inmate named Roger who was inducted to the honor society.

Roger and his seven classmates made history by being the first inmates to be inducted in the state of Tennessee. Through a four year program, inmates are able to earn general studies degrees through RSCC while professional educators with the college come to the prison to teach classes on a regular basis.

“I feel that I have more opportunities now than I did before,” said Roger.

For educators like principal Julia Gregg, it’s encouraging to see students and inmates work hard at something that is uncomfortable at first.

“It’s encouraging others to reach for that things that seems like an impossibility because if they just put one foot in front of another it’s completely possible,” said Gregg.

If an inmate hasn’t completed their degree before they are released from prison they’re able to transfer their credits over to their education after incarceration.

Follow this link for a list of all colleges that participate in this program.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law
An unexplained boom was heard across Halls and Powell, Monday.
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
Deputies say a teacher at Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool was accused of throwing a chair at a...
Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’
Several dozen Elvis tribute artists will hit the stage in Pigeon Forge hoping to become a world...
Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Two people have been charged after a shooting that injured three people in Knoxville.
Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large
Red Panda Grocery Store is the only grocery store in walking distance of the Old City.
New grocery store opens in Downtown Knoxville
Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large
Eight inmates earned recognition for joining Phi Theta Kappa after maintaining good grades.
Morgan County inmates inducted to international honor society