Morgan County inmates inducted into international honor society

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Morgan County Correctional Complex, inmates had the ability to get their GED’s and take college courses for years, but as of late eight inmates stood out from the rest.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for community colleges that requires 12 hours of course credit and a 3.5 GPA to be accepted. It’s a hard task for any student, but eight inmates have achieved those marks through Roane State Community College while also serving their time in prison.

“Sitting here was not going to fix me, sitting here was not going to improve me,” said an inmate named Roger who was inducted to the honor society.

Roger and his seven classmates made history by being the first inmates to be inducted in the state of Tennessee. Through a four year program, inmates are able to earn general studies degrees through RSCC while professional educators with the college come to the prison to teach classes on a regular basis.

“I feel that I have more opportunities now than I did before,” said Roger.

For educators like principal Julia Gregg, it’s encouraging to see students and inmates work hard at something that is uncomfortable at first.

“It’s encouraging others to reach for that things that seems like an impossibility because if they just put one foot in front of another it’s completely possible,” said Gregg.

If an inmate hasn’t completed their degree before they are released from prison they’re able to transfer their credits over to their education after incarceration.

