Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale

The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The longtime residence and private getaway of rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis in Nesbit, Mississippi, is now up for sale.

The Killer passed away at the Lewis Ranch on Oct. 28 at the age of 87.

The property’s official online listing, which was created on Dec. 5, describes the Lewis Ranch as a potential development opportunity or a fan’s dream home.

A price has not yet been listed, but the property’s estimated value is $791,000, according to Zillow.

The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis, the ranch was the rock star’s home, his retreat, and his rock ‘n’ roll entertaining grounds all rolled into one.

After he bought the ranch, he turned it into a haven for his fellow musicians, who often came to visit when they needed time off from recording and performing.

Lewis began welcoming tourists to the 30-plus acre property in 1994, which is complete with a piano-shaped swimming pool, a stocked lake, two ponds, outbuildings, a self-contained apartment, the main house, and the famous piano-shaped iron gate.

The ranch stopped hosting tours in August of 2021.

When he wasn’t touring, Lewis spent most of his time at the Lewis Ranch with his family, according to the biography on his official website.

He split his time between the Nesbit property and his Memphis home up until his death.

After his passing, Lewis’ daughter, Lori Lancaster, recalled spending Father’s Day at the ranch with her father.

On Dec. 14, the late music legend was honored with his very own Mississippi Country Music Trail marker on the property.

Action News 5 reached out to the property owners for details about the listing, but has yet to hear back.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law
An unexplained boom was heard across Halls and Powell, Monday.
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
Deputies say a teacher at Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool was accused of throwing a chair at a...
Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’
Several dozen Elvis tribute artists will hit the stage in Pigeon Forge hoping to become a world...
Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Eight inmates earned recognition for joining Phi Theta Kappa after maintaining good grades.
Morgan County inmates inducted into international honor society
Two people have been charged after a shooting that injured three people in Knoxville.
Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large
Red Panda Grocery Store is the only grocery store in walking distance of the Old City.
New grocery store opens in Downtown Knoxville
Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large
Eight inmates earned recognition for joining Phi Theta Kappa after maintaining good grades.
Morgan County inmates inducted to international honor society