New grocery store opens in Downtown Knoxville

Red Panda Grocery Store is the only grocery store in walking distance of the Old City.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For people living in the Old City in Downtown Knoxville, Red Panda Grocery Store offers everything from produce to fresh meat, to cooking essentials.

It opened three weeks ago and has already made a difference in the neighborhood.

Red Panda Grocery is located at 123 S Central St. It’s the same location as the former HenHoc Butcher and Deli.

Owner, Jesse Newmister, also owns Kaizen, a Japanese pub, located two doors down. It was a no-brainer to put a grocery store in the space, Newmister said.

“I’m a restaurant guy. I’ve never even worked in a grocery store, so just figuring out vendors and merchandising, and stuff like that has been a very fun challenge, for sure,” he said.

Although it’s uncharted territory for Newmister, he is excited to expand the store and make a bigger footprint downtown.

“Reception’s been really great, and we’ve been talking to as many residents as possible, people that live and work here, to see what they’re looking for. Trying to cater to that, and make as close to what they’d like to see as possible,” said Newmister.

Red Panda Grocery is open 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. on Sunday.

