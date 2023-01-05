One Knoxville SC announces home opener against fellow USL1 newcomer Lexington SC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club will face a fellow USL1 newcomer in its home opener for the 2023 season: Lexington Sporting Club.

Expansion vs Expansion.

Tennessee vs Kentucky.

Jack Daniels vs Jim Beam.



Let’s kick this thing off right, Knoxville.

See y’all at Regal Stadium on Saturday, March 18.

Time to get rowdy on Rocky Top. #TOOK pic.twitter.com/lAxv2fPZFs — One Knoxville Sporting Club (@OneKnoxSC) January 5, 2023

It’s hard to say how tough the matchup will be, as the Kentucky club was founded in 2021, and 2023 will be its inaugural season. One Knoxville has made several impressive signings leading up to the season, so fans can look forward to seeing some star players at Regal Stadium.

The season is set to kick off in March, and you can see the boys in mountain blue play Lexington on March 18.

