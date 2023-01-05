Sam Smith announces tour, dates in Nashville

Sam Smith will be performing at Bridgestone Arena this summer.
Grammy-award winning Sam Smith will be performing at Bridgestone Arena on July 29.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith announced they will perform at Bridgestone Arena during their summer tour, GLORIA The Tour.

This will be Smith’s first North American run since 2018.

The tour will feature 27 cities, including New York, Orlando, and San Francisco. Smith will kick off the tour at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on July 25.

They will perform at Bridgestone Arena on July 29.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13. American Express Card Members will have early access and will be able to purchase tickets from 9 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 9 a.m. on Jan. 12.

There will also be an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale ticket event that will take place on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

Visit the tour’s website for more information on dates and tickets.

Catch Up Quick
