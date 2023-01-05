Tanker of non-hazardous acid overturns in Anderson County, I-75 South down to one lane
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Commuters in Anderson County will see some traffic on I-75 South Thursday as the Tennessee Department of Transportation works to clean up an overturned tanker, TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi announced.
The truck wrecked around 9 a.m., Nagi said. It was carrying a non-hazardous acid, which will require off-loading by a specialized trailer, he added.
Drivers can expect I-75 South to be down to one lane throughout the day.
