Tanker of non-hazardous acid overturns in Anderson County, I-75 South down to one lane

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Commuters in Anderson County will see some traffic on I-75 South Thursday as the Tennessee Department of Transportation works to clean up an overturned tanker, TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi announced.

The truck wrecked around 9 a.m., Nagi said. It was carrying a non-hazardous acid, which will require off-loading by a specialized trailer, he added.

Drivers can expect I-75 South to be down to one lane throughout the day.

I-75 South is closed at MM 119 in Anderson County due to an overturned oil tanker. Traffic diverted at MM 122. pic.twitter.com/1qdStISL4S — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 5, 2023

