Tanker of non-hazardous acid overturns in Anderson County, I-75 South down to one lane

It was carrying a non-hazardous acid, which will require off-loading by a specialized trailer, officials said.
Tanker of non-hazardous acid overturns in Anderson County, I-75 South down to one lane
Tanker of non-hazardous acid overturns in Anderson County, I-75 South down to one lane(TDOT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Commuters in Anderson County will see some traffic on I-75 South Thursday as the Tennessee Department of Transportation works to clean up an overturned tanker, TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi announced.

The truck wrecked around 9 a.m., Nagi said. It was carrying a non-hazardous acid, which will require off-loading by a specialized trailer, he added.

Drivers can expect I-75 South to be down to one lane throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law
An unexplained boom was heard across Halls and Powell, Monday.
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
Deputies say a teacher at Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool was accused of throwing a chair at a...
Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’
Several dozen Elvis tribute artists will hit the stage in Pigeon Forge hoping to become a world...
Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Tyler Underwood, 24
Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says
Preston "PMan" Wells created over 200 Christmas cards for Roane County inmates over the holiday...
‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates
The Eagles
Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
Volunteers needed at Young-Williams
Young-Williams offers beginner training advice for new pet owners