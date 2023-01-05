Tennessee QB coach promoted to offensive coordinator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The quarterbacks coach for Tennessee Football has been promoted to offensive coordinator, according to Tennessee Athletics.

Joey Halzle will replace Alex Golesh, who was previously the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons but was hired as the new head for the University of South Florida in December.

“Joey has been instrumental in our record-setting offensive success over the past two seasons, and he’s built great trust within our team,” Heupel said. “I have known Joey for over 15 years, and his track record of player development has impacted every place he has been. He has complete knowledge of our aggressive offensive identity and principles. Having played and coached at this level, he understands how to connect with players and will continue to make a significant impact in recruiting. This will be a seamless transition for him as we strive to build a championship program that Vol Nation is proud of.”

Halzle, a former Oklahoma quarterback like Heupel, served with the football team for the past two seasons and will continue to coach the quarterbacks moving forward after being part of a memorable 2022 campaign where the Vols broke 13 offensive records and held an 11-win season for the first time since 2001.

“I am grateful to Coach Heupel for this opportunity, and I look forward to building on the dynamic offensive success we have achieved thus far,” Halzle said. “Our offense will continue to be the attacking, sophisticated and up-tempo unit that Vol Nation is accustomed to, while maximizing the potential we have as a team and individually. I have great appreciation for our players and want them to fulfill their aspirations at Tennessee. It’s our job as teachers to put them in a position to be successful—on and off the field—and have fun while doing it.”

In the most recent season, Tennessee’s offense led the nation in scoring offense, total offense, and team passing efficiency with the help of Halzle, according to Tennessee Athletics. Officials said Halzle’s quarterbacks, such as Hendon Hooker, were catalysts for their high-performance offensive.

“Under Halzle’s tutelage, Hooker was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches and the Associated Press,” Tennessee Athletics said. “Of the 28 FBS signal callers who fired 25 or more touchdowns, Hooker threw the fewest interceptions with only two.”

Halzle has worked with Heupel for 14 seasons dating back to Oklahoma, officials said.

He graduated from Oklahoma in 2008 with a degree in human relations and obtained a master’s degree in administrative leadership in 2014. Halzle and his wife have two daughters and one son.

