Worker dies following incident at Vulcan quarry

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died at a Sevierville quarry controlled by the Vulcan Materials Company Wednesday, according to officials with the company.

John Ogle was injured while fixing a jaw crusher. He was taken to LeConte Medical Center, according to Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke.

He later died from his injuries, according to Vulcan Materials Company Spokeswoman Denise Hallett.

“Please keep John’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” Hallett said. “We are thankful to the service, professionalism and expertise of the local first responders who swiftly answered the call for assistance.”

The company launched an investigation and is coordinating with the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

No other details were released.

