‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A boy who was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2019 found comfort in helping others during the recent holiday season, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Preston Wells, 11, decided to do something kind for Roane County inmates while struggling with the disease and waiting for donors to become available.

During the month of December, he sat down and made over 200 Christmas cards filled with handwritten messages of “hope, faith, and of God’s unending love,” officials said.

Maretta McNichol, Roane County Detention Facility Programs Director, organized a group reading, where each inmate was able to receive a card filled with encouragement.

One said, “All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination.”

“We are in awe of this remarkable young man’s courage and heart, and we humbly ask you to join us in celebrating Preston ‘PMan’ Wells, an inspiring 11-year-old who refuses to let cancer defeat his spirit,” Roane County officials said.

Moving forward, the boy encouraged others not to give up, even if they felt alone.

“Even though you feel alone, Don’t give up. The same Jesus who was born on Christmas Day knows you, loves you, and will never leave you,” Wells said.

Roane County inmates received Christmas cards filled with encouraging words. (RCSO)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.