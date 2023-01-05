Young-Williams offers beginner training advice for new pet owners

By Jared Austin
Published: Jan. 5, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the start of the new year, Young-Williams Animal Center has offered beginner training advice for new pets during National Train Your Dog Month. Chastedy Johnson with the animal center said patience is a key point during the first few weeks of an animal’s training.

“Especially if you adopt from us. They might be a little nervous at first, but some patience and training will go a long way, and we want to remind you of the resources we have. We are a partner of Good Pup Training. You can set up a video chat right there in your home where its convenient for you,” Johnson said.

Consistency, positive reinforcement and starting simple also play critical roles. Young-Williams said things like avoiding accidents, coming when called and the ability for them to be alone are imperative when training a new pet.

Young-Williams has also asked the community to come volunteer. People can either work with cats or dogs and help with day-to-day tasks in the animal’s lives.

“It’s so important for helping find dogs a home. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers, honestly,” Johnson said.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can visit the shelter’s website.

