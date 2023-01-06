Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug

The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology.
Drugmakers are seeing potential in new treatment.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alzheimer’s Tennessee wants people to know that they are ready to offer services amid an approval for a new drug that has been shown to slow the brain-robbing disease modestly.

The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology.

Previous Coverage: US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug

Janice Wade-Whitehead, Alzheimer’s Tennessee CEO, said the new medication differs from what’s been used in the past.

“Well, Alzheimer’s has been a really a disease of unmet need, because we’ve gone over two decades without any new medication,” she said. “So now people are getting a diagnosis and saying ‘what is this, I’m using the same medication that my grandmother used or my mother used to have, I can’t believe we haven’t progressed.’ So this really is it’s a different type of medicine.”

Leqembi isn’t a cure, but it does target the disease, Wade-Whitehead said.

“It is disease-modifying. It’s not a cure. What we’re advocating is, let’s treat Alzheimer’s like heart disease, where you may be given a statin drug for your cholesterol, a drug for hypertension, a diuretic, exercise, eat more fruits and vegetables,” she added.

The CEO is also excited for the future, saying the drug represents a massive step in treatment.

“So this is a huge step,” she said. “You know, I don’t think it’ll be right for everyone. It’s going to be for those that are early stage, and if their clinician thinks they can benefit.”

Those interested in learning more can reach out to Alzheimer’s Tennessee at 888-326-9888 or 24/7 at 1-800-259-4283.

