Back to chilly but dry for now, tracking weekend showers to rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are back to “normal”, and it’s a beautiful end to the week, but showers return to start Saturday with some snow, then more rain is on the way.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight scattered clouds with a few flurries are moving out, leaving us mostly clear with patchy frost to start the day. Temperatures range from around 30 to mid 30s, as the temperatures drop behind those clouds.

It’s a mostly sunny Friday, with a seasonable high of 49 degrees. A light breeze, southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph, can make it feel several degrees colder at times.

Clouds increase this evening.

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy, with spotty light rain showers to isolated snow in the higher elevations. The low will be around 35 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few light rain showers move in Saturday, with a 40% coverage. In the morning, that could easily turn over to some good snowfall in the mountains and along the Tennessee, Kentucky line. The clouds and showers leave with a high of 46 degrees, with a light, cool breeze.

Another batch of rain lifts into our area Saturday to Sunday morning, with an 80% coverage then we’re look at more of a 60% coverage of our area through midday Sunday, before is becomes more isolated. This is also a heavier rainfall, adding up to an average half an inch to some three quarters of an inch. Sunday’s high is around 51 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll continue to linger around the seasonable upper 40s for highs with a few passing clouds to start next week. We are seeing spotty rain to mountain snow shower at times next week, with the next front moving rain in again by Friday.

