BasketVols look to stay perfect in SEC play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The eighth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team hits the road for the second time in conference play this weekend, set to face South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch Saturday’s game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.

Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will have the call. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

Tennessee (12-2, 2-0 SEC) is coming off a historic offensive performance against Mississippi State in its SEC home opener on Tuesday, in which it cruised by the Bulldogs, 87-53. The Vols recorded the fourth-highest field-goal percentage in program history, shooting 69.2 percent from the field. SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Zakai Zeigler logged his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Santiago Vescovi sparked Tennessee’s offense early with 14 first-half points on four 3-pointers.

Tennessee enters Saturday’s game having won 23 of its last 30 games (.767) against SEC opponents. The Vols have also won 10 of their last 12 games at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena. Following Saturday’s road battle against the Gamecocks, Tennessee is back home for a pair of games next week—beginning with a matchup against in-state foe Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

South Carolina (7-7, 0-1 SEC) opened its conference schedule Tuesday at Vanderbilt, falling to the Commodores in overtime, 84-79. The Gamecocks are currently ranked No. 255 in the NET rankings and prior to Saturday’s matchup with Tennessee, have faced just one Quadrant I opponent—an 84-70 loss at UAB on Dec. 14.•

South Carolina is undefeated at home this season, having posted a 6-0 record at Colonial Life Arena—highlighted by a win over rival Clemson on Nov. 11.

Lamont Paris is in his first season at the helm of the South Carolina program after serving as Chattanooga’s head coach for five years (2017-22) and an assistant at Wisconsin for seven seasons (2010-17).

South Carolina’s roster is highlighted by freshman forward Gregory “GG” Jackson II, who leads the Gamecocks in points (16.9 ppg) and rebounds (7.5 rpg) so far this season. Jackson was the consensus No. 1 player in the nation in the Class of 2023 before reclassifying in late July to become a part of the Class of 2022.

