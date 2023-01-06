Crossville’s Village Inn issues eviction notices, report says

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There has been an update on the City of Crossville’s ongoing saga with the Village Inn motel, according to a report from WVLT newspaper partner The Crossville Chronicle. The city has been working to purchase the business since December, and now residents are reportedly receiving eviction notices.

Crossville Housing Authority Director Kathy Vanlandingham broke the news to the Crossville City Council during a Jan. 3 work session, according to the Chronicle. City Attorney Randy York said he knew the evictions would be issued.

“We’re going to continue to work with everybody there,” York said, according to the report. “There’s some residents that need more help than others. We’re trying to triage those who have families or who have immediate needs.

“No matter what — whether we go through and buy this or whether we don’t, there’s certain people that are over there that need some help.”

As it stands, the city is set to purchase the building for $450,000 with $20,000 in earnest money. The sale will be finalized after a third budget reading and vote, two of which have already happened.

The third, however, was delayed to allow the city to finalize legal matters, according to the Chronicle.

“There are still certain legalities that we have to work out and research that has to be done on this project before I can come to the city council and tell you that this is something that should move ahead,” York said. “We have not committed ourselves. It’s still subject to a final vote from the city council.”

City officials did not clarify the legal issues, but did restate that they intend to help current Village Inn residents in need of new homes.

