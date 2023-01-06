Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon, rain will arrive for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got mostly clear skies as we move through the rest of the afternoon. Go ahead and plan for rain for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For the rest of the afternoon we’ll have temperatures that reach the mid to upper 40s.

Through the evening hours we’ll see increasing clouds, but the rain should hold off until after midnight. This evening we’ll be in the low 40s to the upper 30s so make sure you have a jacket handy for evening plans.

We’ll wake up on Saturday near 35 degrees, cloudy skies and some rain that’s started to approach the plateau communities.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another batch of rain lifts into our area Saturday to Sunday morning, with an 80% coverage then we’re look at more of a 60% coverage of our area through midday Sunday, before is becomes more isolated. This is also a heavier rainfall, adding up to an average half an inch to some three quarters of an inch. Sunday’s high is around 51 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll continue to linger around the seasonable upper 40s for highs with a few passing clouds to start next week. We are seeing spotty rain to mountain snow shower at times next week, with the next front moving rain in again by Friday.

Scattered periods of rain will move through both Saturday and Sunday. (WVLT)

