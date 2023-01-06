Horston’s 4th quarter heroics lift Lady Vols over Miss. State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee improved to 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play, after beating Mississippi State 80-69, in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night.

Senior guard Jordan Horston led UT with a season high in points (27) to go along with 14 rebounds - her fourth double-double of the year. Fellow senior Rickea Jackson also had a hot hand with 18 points on the night, while junior Tess Darby finished with 13 points on four made 3-pointers.

The Lady Vols, who are receiving votes in the AP this week, won their fourth straight contest and claimed victory for the ninth time in the past 11 outings.

Tennessee led Mississippi State by nine at the break, but the Bulldogs posted a 6-0 run early in the fourth quarter to pull within four. Jordan Walker ended the slump for UT with a trey at the 5:37 mark, but MSU was back within four 90 seconds later. The Lady Vols answered with a 7-0 run fueled by Horston, who scored nine of UT’s final 11 points. The Bulldogs twice cut the deficit to single-digits but would get no closer as Tennessee closed out the game with an 11-point victory.

The Lady Vols will hit the road but stay in the state, traveling to Nashville for a 1 p.m. matchup against Vanderbilt. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

