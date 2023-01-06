Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tons of people have been moving to Tennessee the last few years, at a higher rate than most other states.

Housing communities had to expand quickly to keep up with the pace.

“We built a house, and we moved in November 21,” said Sandy Scholl, a Tellico Village resident.

Sandy and her husband Dave moved to Tellico Village from Ohio. Tennessee’s lower taxes and cost of living were big selling points for them. They originally tried to move into a home, but that became difficult.

“A lot of houses were sold before we could even find out about them,” Dave said.

The Scholls quickly found out that the housing market in East Tennessee is booming. An annual report by U-Haul showed that Tennessee ranked in the top six of the most moved to states each of the last three years.

The Scholls eventually built their own home in Tellico Village, and they’re not the only ones.

“Last year, we hit every milestone, far exceeded any other year since the beginning of Tellico Village, which Tellico Village is 35 years old,” said Beth Kuberka, Development Officer for Tellico Village.

Kuberka said Tellico Village had as many 370 homes under construction at one point last year. That number is typically closer to 200.

“Before COVID, we were right around 4,300 (homes), and today we’re at 5,500,” Kuberka said.

Plus, she said the average home price rose about $60,000 in the past few years.

Tellico Village already has plans to develop more than 70 acres this year to make room for more homes.

Kuberka said most people moving to Tellico Village are retirees from states like Illinois, California, Texas and Florida.

