How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change.

One of the things that made her most upset is how the state told her. She got a letter just a few weeks ago in the middle of December.

She said that made a busy end of the year even busier for her and her team.

“In my opinion very poor timing to dump that on us,” Dr. Cassis said. “But we worked extra hard. People came in on planned family vacation time over the holidays. We accomplished it to get it rolling first of all so our staff was educated about it. Second of all getting it into our computer systems, making sure we can do it right, and third of all understanding the new law.”

It’s not just the extra work and extra cost though. She’s concerned that this could lead to some dangerous consequences for people in the area.

“Why wouldn’t you start doing it at someone’s basement, it’s cheaper,” Dr. Cassis said. “Unfortunately, I see that all the time. I see where someone has gone somewhere they probably shouldn’t have. they saw the dollar signs as being cheaper and they come to me in a panic because they want it corrected and a lot of times I can’t.”

She also said the law is vague about what services should be taxed and the state used brand names to describe some of the procedures.

The new tax also hits certain services at the YMCA. This does not apply to membership or child care, but it does impact programs and youth services.

Greater YMCA of Louisville CEO Steve Tarver says he was originally told that this would not affect nonprofits. That all changed with a new interpretation of the law.

“We were sad to see it come because we serve a large population of people that are very sensitive to cost,” Tarver said. “These kinds of things tend to trickle down to fall on their shoulders and so we’re very concerned about that.”

The YMCA has been reaching out to the community to let them know about the changes. He’s worried this will have a negative impact on people who use their services.

“Those are critical developmental activities for people, particularly children. It reduces isolation, it increases health, it increases social-emotional learning, and things like that. And we need to make sure that we keep our arms around people that can benefit from that regardless of their economic standing,” Tarver said.

Tarver said his next step is to contact lawmakers to ensure that this was their intent when they passed the law.

