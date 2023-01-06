Knoxville police arrest man wanted for attempted first-degree murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The United States Marshals’ Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrested David Niyonkuru, 20, of Knoxville, at a residence located on McConnell Street, according to KPD officials.

He was wanted for a failure to appear on an attempted first-degree murder charge, a release stated.

“A big thank you to the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their efforts to apprehend Niyonkuru. The Task Force agencies that were essential in this apprehension include the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office,” KPD officials said.

On Thur., the U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force arrested wanted David Niyonkuru, 20 of Knoxville. Niyonkuru, who was arrested at a residence on McConnell St., was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on an attempted first-degree murder. pic.twitter.com/tNKA401VAg — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.