Knoxville police arrest man wanted for attempted first-degree murder

He was wanted for a failure to appear on an attempted first-degree murder charge.
David Niyonkuru
David Niyonkuru(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The United States Marshals’ Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrested David Niyonkuru, 20, of Knoxville, at a residence located on McConnell Street, according to KPD officials.

He was wanted for a failure to appear on an attempted first-degree murder charge, a release stated.

“A big thank you to the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their efforts to apprehend Niyonkuru. The Task Force agencies that were essential in this apprehension include the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office,” KPD officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law
The Eagles
Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
AnaVista Tower in Gatlinburg
Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents
Vulcan Materials Company Sevierville Quarry
Worker dies following incident at Vulcan quarry

Latest News

One resident, Anthony Ritter, said his barn was burned down and the barn next to his parents’...
Arson investigation underway after suspect sets multiple Grainger Co. fires, sheriff says
Scattered periods of rain will move through both Saturday and Sunday.
Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon, rain will arrive for the weekend
Dolly Parton
Louisville woman illustrates Dolly Parton’s next children’s book
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’