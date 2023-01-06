Man arrested for rape of underage girl, Blount County Sheriff’s Office says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an underage girl, Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant told WVLT News.

The suspect, identified as Karl David Cunningham, allegedly raped an underaged girl who is not related to him. At this time, Cunningham is being held on a $250,000 bond pending a Jan. 9 general sessions hearing, O’Briant said.

The investigation is ongoing.

