Man arrested for rape of underage girl, Blount County Sheriff’s Office says

The suspect, identified as Karl David Cunningham, raped an underaged girl who is not related to him, BCSO says.
Karl David Cunningham
Karl David Cunningham(BCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an underage girl, Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant told WVLT News.

The suspect, identified as Karl David Cunningham, allegedly raped an underaged girl who is not related to him. At this time, Cunningham is being held on a $250,000 bond pending a Jan. 9 general sessions hearing, O’Briant said.

The investigation is ongoing.

