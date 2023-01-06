Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced a group of hunters found the skeletal remains of a man who was reported missing back in September 2021. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center identified the man as Dylan LaFollette, 25.

His mother and sister told WVLT News it was never like him to let their calls go unanswered, which is when they knew something was wrong and reported him missing through the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

“Literally, it’s been a long road, that’s for sure. We just kind of gave it to them and god, you know to bring him home,” said Sarah Elizabeth LaFollette, sister. “He could make you laugh at anything. He was a good kid.”

Funeral costs nearly kept the family from having a proper burial. In Tennessee, the average funeral costs can run a family up to about $5,000. In Knoxville, it has been reported that figure is almost $2,000.

The LaFollette family does not have life insurance, so they had to scramble to come up with $3,000.

“I would like to thank everybody that has donated because that’s what we’ve done with them,” Melissa Hurst Reagan, mother, said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed investigators do not suspect foul play.

The family is still asking for help in hopes of finalizing funeral plans soon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.