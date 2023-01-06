Multiple fires set in Grainger Co., arson investigation underway

WASHBURN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grainger County dispatch told WVLT News several agencies were responding to multiple fires in the Washburn community Thursday night.

Grainger Co. Sheriff James Harville told WVLT News three barns and one house were burned down and were reported within minutes of each other.

Harville said the barns contained tractors, hay, and other farm equipment. No injuries were reported and no animals were harmed.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for those responsible, according to Harville.

One resident, Anthony Ritter, said his barn was burned down and the barn next to his parents’ house was also burned down.

“Someone has set several barns and houses on fire in the Washburn area,” Ritter said.

Fire officials warned residents to avoid the area due to several fires.

The sheriff’s office as well as the state fire marshal will be investigating the incident.

The Washburn, Thorn Hill, Blaine and Bean Station volunteer fire departments responded to the fires.

This is a developing story.

