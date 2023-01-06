One more day of sunshine before the rain returns for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll have a cold start to the day on Friday with a nice clear sky. Clouds will start to increase late in the day with some chances for rain returning just before midnight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a generally clear sky to start Friday. We’re going to be right at freezing in most areas so make sure you have that jacket handy as you walk out the door first thing on Friday morning.

Through the rest of the day enjoy the sunshine as temperatures reach the mid 40s across the area.

Friday night is when the clouds start to build leading to the rain that’s here for Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few light rain showers move in Saturday, with a 40% coverage. In the morning, that could easily turn over to some good snowfall in the mountains. Sunday comes with scattered coverage, but the rainfall is a little heavier. We’ll stick with highs around 50 degrees, and Saturday and Sunday nights will stay around 40 degrees with the extra clouds and spotty rain showers.

Temperatures remain seasonable in the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs with some passing clouds to start next week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty rain to mountain snow showers at times next week. Our next front looks to arrive by the end of the week bringing us the best chance for rain.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

