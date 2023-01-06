Quartet of Baseball Vols named All-American

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Volunteers had four players selected for Perfect Game’s 2023 Preseason All-America teams, with starting pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns earning first-team recognition, fellow starting pitcher Drew Beam garnering second-team honors and infielder Maui Ahuna, who transferred to Tennessee from Kansas, being named to the third team.

Dollander, a consensus first-team All-American last season and the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year, was also tabbed as Perfect Game’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year. The Evans, Georgia native posted a perfect 10-0 record as a sophomore and led the country with a 0.80 WHIP in 2022. He ranked second in the SEC with 108 strikeouts and led the conference with a 2.39 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .175 batting average.

Burns joins Dollander as a first-team All-American after an incredible debut season that saw him earn freshman of the year or freshman pitcher of the year recognition from D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), while garnering unanimous Freshman All-America honors. The hard-throwing right hander was the first pitcher in program history to earn three national award honors in the same season.

Rounding out the starting pitchers to garner preseason All-America status from Perfect Game was Beam, who is also coming off an unbelievable debut season that saw him take home SEC Freshman of the Year honors. The Murfreesboro native was a staple in UT’s weekend rotation, earning unanimous Freshman All-America recognition after posting an 8-1 record to go along with a 2.72 ERA over a team-high 15 starts. Beam held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average and had an impressive 0.93 WHIP. His 2.72 ERA ranks fourth best all-time among Tennessee freshmen.

Ahuna was UT’s lone position player to receive preseason All-America honors after transferring into the program following two standout seasons at Kansas, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection as a true freshman in 2021.

