Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school

Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By WWBT staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A teacher was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday afternoon, according to Newport News Public Schools.

“All of the students are safe,” the school system said about the shooting at Richneck Elementary School. “The perpetrator is in police custody.”

There’s currently no information on the severity of the teacher’s injuries or what led to the shooting, which happened around 2 p.m.

Newport News police said Friday just before 3 p.m. that “there is no longer an active shooter.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law
The Eagles
Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
AnaVista Tower in Gatlinburg
Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents
Vulcan Materials Company Sevierville Quarry
Worker dies following incident at Vulcan quarry

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
Former NFL running back hospitalized after saving his kids from drowning, reports say
KNOXVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 18, 2018 - VFL Condredge Holloway and Head Coach Tony Vitello of the...
Tennessee’s Condredge Holloway honored as college baseball legend
UT players named to Perfect Game preseason All American teams
Quartet of Baseball Vols named All-American
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
House adjourns until 10 p.m. as McCarthy works to round up final votes to become speaker