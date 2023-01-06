Stolen letters found in outdated files returned to Ky. veteran’s son

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a good news story to pass along to you.

Laurel County detectives said while they were going through outdated files at the sheriff’s office, they found letters, many of them unopened.

An investigation, and assistance from a Williamsburg City Police Victim’s advocate, found the letters were stolen in a burglary at Johnny Philpot’s home in Williamsburg several years ago.

Some of the letters were dated as far back as March 9, 1964 and were sent from Philpot to his wife while he was serving in Vietnam.

With help from the victim’s advocate, the letters were returned to Philpot’s son, also named Johnny, on Thursday.

Philpot’s dad is still alive and the letters will be returned to him.

