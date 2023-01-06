Tennessee’s Condredge Holloway honored as college baseball legend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball legend Condredge Holloway is one of seven individuals selected for induction into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as announced by the College Baseball Foundation.

The 2022 class will be inducted as a part of the College Baseball Night of Champions celebration on Feb. 3 in Omaha, Nebraska.

A two-sport star who became the first black quarterback to play in the Southeastern Conference in 1972, Holloway went on to become an All-SEC performer on the gridiron and the diamond during his illustrious collegiate career on Rocky Top.

While most remember Holloway for his prowess on the football field, he was also one of greatest players in the history of the Vols’ baseball program and earned induction in the Tennessee Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000. He became just the third UT baseball player to ever have his jersey retired when his No. 1 was honored on April 25, 2015.

Holloway concluded his collegiate baseball career with 147 hits in 417 at-bats, good for a .353 career batting average. A shortstop for UT from 1972-75, he totaled 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 63 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 104 runs scored over 119 games played.

As a senior in 1975, Holloway earned All-America honors from The Sporting News as well as All-SEC recognition after leading the conference with a .396 batting average and powering the Vols to a then school record 32 victories. His 57 hits were a Tennessee single season record at the time. Holloway also authored a 27-game hit streak that season, which still stands as the longest in program history.

Holloway is the second Tennessee baseball player to be selected for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame, joining the great Todd Helton, who was inducted as part of the 2021 class.

