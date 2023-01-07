2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says

Arlin Norton and Jessica Kuhn
Arlin Norton and Jessica Kuhn(UCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 7, 2023
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people from Maynardville were arrested after a probation search revealed drugs believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and suboxone, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, UCSO deputies and the Tennessee Department of Correction completed a probation search on Brock Road in Maynardville, officials said.

Officials found approximately 19 grams of a white powder believed to be methamphetamine, five grams of a white powder believed to be fentanyl, three grams of a brown powder believed to be heroin and orange pills believed to be suboxone, according to a release.

As a result, Alin Norton and Jessica Kuhn, both of Maynardville, were arrested for possession of schedule one for resale, two counts possession of schedule two for resale, possession of schedule three for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North and Kuhn were transported to the Union County Jail and are being held on a $50,000 bond.

