Arnold’s Country Kitchen says goodbye after decades in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The beloved family-owned restaurant Arnold’s Country Kitchen will serve its final meals in Nashville this weekend as the restaurant prepares to close after serving up good eats for more than 40 years.

“I traveled all over the country and had Meat & Threes everywhere,” said Todd Mador, a friend of the Arnolds. “This is the absolute best I have ever had.”

Serving southern and soul food classics, Arnold’s has been around since 1982. Longtime customers like Greg Bailey have even watched the place evolve.

Within an hour of opening Friday morning, the line was through the parking lot.

“The first time I ever came here, it was half the size. It was a very small place,” Bailey said. “The line was as long as it is today to get in here. But I have come here for years and years.”

One couple traveled all the way from Indiana Friday to try Arnold’s southern comfort food.

“I’ve always wanted to come to this restaurant,” Anne Audain said. “After all this time, we are here. (I’m) glad we made it before it closed down.”

Last week, the restaurant posted on Facebook, saying the timing was right for them to step away for some rest and begin a new journey. They also noted the decision was 100% on their terms.

“One last Friday at Arnold’s, you can’t beat it,” Bailey said. “I had a great lunch, and I wish them all the best.”

While many will miss their southern hospitality, some aren’t ready to let go just yet.

“Love you guys,” Mador said. “I am coming over to eat!”

