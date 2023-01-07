Community college enrollment is down in Tennessee

Anthony Wise, president at Pellissippi State Community College, says enrollment is down and hopes dual enrollment will help.
By Richard Mason
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. Anthony Wise, president at Pellissippi State Community College, said he believes the drop in enrollment has to do with wages for entry-level jobs.

“You’ve got these entry-level opportunities that are paying significantly and folks are making a decision about what’s best for them in the short term,” Wise said.

At Pellissippi State Community College, enrollment from 2017 to 2021 dropped by more than 2,000 students. According to Wise, he said engineering has been impacted the most compared to nursing and computer science degrees.

Several community colleges across Tennessee are combating the decline by increasing dual enrollment opportunities. Dual enrollment allows high school students to take college courses.

Annie Le, a nursing student at Pellissippi State Community College, said being a student at a community college is great for those wanting to focus on learning.

“Classes at universities, they are a lot more packed, while classes in community college there’s not as much people. You get more interactions and not only with friends but also with your teachers as well,” Le said.

