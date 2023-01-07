Community college enrollment is down in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. Anthony Wise, president at Pellissippi State Community College, said he believes the drop in enrollment has to do with wages for entry-level jobs.

“You’ve got these entry-level opportunities that are paying significantly and folks are making a decision about what’s best for them in the short term,” Wise said.

At Pellissippi State Community College, enrollment from 2017 to 2021 dropped by more than 2,000 students. According to Wise, he said engineering has been impacted the most compared to nursing and computer science degrees.

Now is the time to enroll in classes for the spring 2023 semester! Students, be sure to meet with your advisor as soon as possible to get your schedule planned out. Visit your "MyPellissippi" account to secure your spots in the classes you want to stay on track for graduation! pic.twitter.com/YHx1hE3vZ7 — Pellissippi State (@ps) November 17, 2022

Several community colleges across Tennessee are combating the decline by increasing dual enrollment opportunities. Dual enrollment allows high school students to take college courses.

Annie Le, a nursing student at Pellissippi State Community College, said being a student at a community college is great for those wanting to focus on learning.

“Classes at universities, they are a lot more packed, while classes in community college there’s not as much people. You get more interactions and not only with friends but also with your teachers as well,” Le said.

