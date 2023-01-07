Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of taking bribes to title stolen cars in Tennessee was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to one of three charges, according to court documents.

Brandy Thornton pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain property not due to an official and her office, under color of official right, documents stated.

Counts two and three of the indictment were dismissed in part of her agreement.

Documents stated Thornton was sentenced to two years of probation, home detention for three months, 60 hours of community service and a $100 special assessment.

The charge carried a maximum term of up to 20 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

Thornton was one of two deputy clerks arrested after investigators said they accepted cash and food from Juan Lopez Gallardo and used their position as public officials to title and register stolen vehicles from Florida and other states in the state of Tennessee, according to court documents.

Documents stated that Thornton accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions.

In October 2022, the other former deputy clerk accused in the case, identified as Roberta Lynn Webb Allen, was sentenced to two years of probation, with a $5,000 fine and $100 special assessment.

