New tiger makes debut at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new tiger, named Tahan, was introduced at Zoo Knoxville.

The tiger was added to the exhibits for breeding purposes.

Tiger breeding is difficult, according to Zoo Knoxville’s Asian Trek Curator Petty Grieve. The team will pair tigers together for a season or two to see if the pair will get along. If they do not, zoos will trade to get another tiger.

There are fewer than 400 Mayalan tigers left in the world, Grieve said. “We do want to help save that species from extinction,” she said.

Currently, the team is building a relationship with Tahan by giving him his favorite meat treats. Tahan is also learning tricks such as down.

“There will be certain behaviors that we would like him to learn while he’s here so that we can take the best care of him possible,” Grieve said.

Following tiger introduction protocols, Tahan is being introduced and getting to know another tiger at Zoo Knoxville, Batari.

Batari at Zoo Knoxville

