New tiger makes debut at Zoo Knoxville

Meet Tahan, the newest tiger at Zoo Knoxville.
A new tiger, named Tahan, has been introduced at Zoo Knoxville.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new tiger, named Tahan, was introduced at Zoo Knoxville.

The tiger was added to the exhibits for breeding purposes.

Tiger breeding is difficult, according to Zoo Knoxville’s Asian Trek Curator Petty Grieve. The team will pair tigers together for a season or two to see if the pair will get along. If they do not, zoos will trade to get another tiger.

Meet Tahan, the new tiger at Zoo Knoxville!

Zoo Knoxville is excited to introduce our new tiger Tahan! Learn why Tahan is here and what it takes to introduce a tiger to a new home.

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Thursday, January 5, 2023

There are fewer than 400 Mayalan tigers left in the world, Grieve said. “We do want to help save that species from extinction,” she said.

Currently, the team is building a relationship with Tahan by giving him his favorite meat treats. Tahan is also learning tricks such as down.

“There will be certain behaviors that we would like him to learn while he’s here so that we can take the best care of him possible,” Grieve said.

Following tiger introduction protocols, Tahan is being introduced and getting to know another tiger at Zoo Knoxville, Batari.

Batari at Zoo Knoxville
Batari at Zoo Knoxville(Zoo Knoxville)

