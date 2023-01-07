Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A store in Oak Ridge is looking for answers after a suspect stole a unique product.

Turn 1 Gaming owner, Stephen Hirst, said someone broke the glass of his shop’s door in the middle of the night before shattering the glass of a display case and making out with thousands of dollars worth of Magic: The Gathering cards.

Hirst said the cards are worth at least $3,000.

“The cards in these cases are the most valuable ones in the store generally, and trading card games, and Magic: The Gathering specifically, have cards that have value, so he probably knew that and went for the things in the display case because those have higher value than other things in the store,” Hirst said.

Hirst added that trading cards can actually be pretty easy to resell.

“Trading card games like Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokémon are really popular too,” he said. “Magic: The Gathering has the largest market I guess, so it’s easier to determine their value because there’s a lot of data on it, there’s a lot of ‘buys and sells.’”

Hirst filed a report with the Oak Ridge Police Department, but is still looking for information. Those with any tips can call the ORPD at 865-425-4399.

