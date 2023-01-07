Rescue center gives update on only surviving puppy thrown off bridge

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The only surviving puppy of a “severe animal cruelty” case in Morgan County is making progress, according to MoCo Mutts Rescue Center.

Around Christmas day, investigators said six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river, where all but one died.

“This should make you angry and ill to your stomach,” a MoCo Mutts Rescue Center spokesperson said. “They died a horrible, cruel death and for no reason.”

Just days after, on Monday, Jan. 2, a man, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Underwood, was arrested and charged with six counts of animal cruelty following an investigation, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Underwood confessed to throwing the puppies off the bridge after claiming he couldn’t get rid of them.

The sheriff’s office said they were able to arrest Underwood because of a tip from the public.

One puppy, now named Survivor, lived from the impact but suffered a broken leg. However, a spokesperson from the rescue center said he was doing very well and was learning to trust again.

Since his leg began feeling better, he was transferred to a rescue center in Oak Ridge and then to a foster family, where he will stay until he recovers, the spokesperson said.

“Thank you all for stepping up to get the word out! All your shares worked, and an arrest was made!” the rescue center posted on Facebook. “It won’t bring back the others, but it will help prevent it from happening again!”

