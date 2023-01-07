Rescue center gives update on only surviving puppy thrown off bridge

The sheriff’s office said they arrested a suspect because of a tip from the public.
The sheriff’s office said they were able to arrest a suspect because of a tip from the public.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The only surviving puppy of a “severe animal cruelty” case in Morgan County is making progress, according to MoCo Mutts Rescue Center.

Around Christmas day, investigators said six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river, where all but one died.

Previous Coverage: GRAPHIC: Puppies thrown over bridge, TN animal shelter says

“This should make you angry and ill to your stomach,” a MoCo Mutts Rescue Center spokesperson said. “They died a horrible, cruel death and for no reason.”

Just days after, on Monday, Jan. 2, a man, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Underwood, was arrested and charged with six counts of animal cruelty following an investigation, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous Coverage: Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says

Authorities said Underwood confessed to throwing the puppies off the bridge after claiming he couldn’t get rid of them.

The sheriff’s office said they were able to arrest Underwood because of a tip from the public.

One puppy, now named Survivor, lived from the impact but suffered a broken leg. However, a spokesperson from the rescue center said he was doing very well and was learning to trust again.

Since his leg began feeling better, he was transferred to a rescue center in Oak Ridge and then to a foster family, where he will stay until he recovers, the spokesperson said.

“Thank you all for stepping up to get the word out! All your shares worked, and an arrest was made!” the rescue center posted on Facebook. “It won’t bring back the others, but it will help prevent it from happening again!”

All right many of you have asked for a update on Survivor 💚 The only surviving puppy from the litter of puppies left to...

Posted by MoCo Mutts Rescue Center on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
One resident, Anthony Ritter, said his barn was burned down and the barn next to his parents’...
Arson investigation underway after suspect sets multiple Grainger Co. fires, sheriff says
Missing Sevier Co. man's remains found just yards away from home a year later
Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later

Latest News

Clear start to Wednesday.
Scattered periods of rain are moving through today
Aaron Justin Smith and Alexis Shianne Payne
New Tazewell father, girlfriend charged with death of 3-year-old boy
Drugmakers are seeing potential in new treatment.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug
A store in Oak Ridge is looking for answers after a suspect stole a unique product.
Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in