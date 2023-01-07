Rounds of rain arrive for Sunday, slowly drying out into Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice break in the rain for now, but as we move through the overnight scattered showers and downpours return setting up a soggy end to the weekend. Drier weather slowly returns heading into the first half of next week as temperatures slowly climb back above average through the middle of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain begins to return as we head into the late hours of tonight and into Sunday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times through Sunday morning with the heaviest of rain staying into the foothills and mountains. Most areas are waking up to temperatures in the lower to middle 40s in the morning, but winds out of the southwest will help to warm us through the afternoon.

Rain becomes more scattered for the second half of Sunday, but you’ll need to keep the rain gear handy as showers don’t wrap up until late Sunday night and into Monday morning. Even with limited sunshine temperatures still manage to climb into the lower 50s. Sunshine returns heading into Monday as winds turn back out of the north and will drop us back closer to average.

LOOKING AHEAD

Drier weather continues to stick around as we head through the beginning of next week as sunshine makes a return. Temperatures slowly climb each afternoon as lower to middle 50s return for the middle of next week. Rain chances will slowly return heading into late next week. Rain chances really pick up heading into Thursday and continuing into Friday before colder weather returns by next weekend.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner we’re tracking a chance for a rain and snow mix heading towards next weekend.

Temperatures remain close to average over the next week (WVLT)

