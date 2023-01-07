Scattered periods of rain are moving through today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas of rain are moving through the area today, some heavy at times with a light mixing in the higher elevated communities.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re waking up this morning with mostly cloudy skies and areas of rain and snow that have started to move through. Snow is more prevalent in the Tri-Cities areas. It’s mostly just rain here in the valley.

Rain will move through off and on through the day and that’s why you’ll need to keep the rain jacket handy as you run errands.

We’ll reach a high near 47 this afternoon.

Overnight, periods of rain continue, but become less numerous. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with temperatures near 41 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances are sitting at 60% for your Sunday as we start off on the rainy side and will transition to scattered showers for the second half of the day. Highs will be a little warmer with most areas reaching the lower 50s. Drier weather will move in for early next week as sunshine begins to mix in.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll continue to linger around the seasonable upper 40s for highs with a few passing clouds to start next week. We are seeing spotty rain to mountain snow shower at times next week, with the next front moving rain in again by Friday.

Rain chances continue into Sunday. (WVLT)

