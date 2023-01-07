Scattered periods of rain are moving through today

Off and on rain chances continue for most of the weekend.
Clear start to Wednesday.
Clear start to Wednesday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas of rain are moving through the area today, some heavy at times with a light mixing in the higher elevated communities.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re waking up this morning with mostly cloudy skies and areas of rain and snow that have started to move through. Snow is more prevalent in the Tri-Cities areas. It’s mostly just rain here in the valley.

Rain will move through off and on through the day and that’s why you’ll need to keep the rain jacket handy as you run errands.

We’ll reach a high near 47 this afternoon.

Overnight, periods of rain continue, but become less numerous. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with temperatures near 41 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances are sitting at 60% for your Sunday as we start off on the rainy side and will transition to scattered showers for the second half of the day. Highs will be a little warmer with most areas reaching the lower 50s. Drier weather will move in for early next week as sunshine begins to mix in.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll continue to linger around the seasonable upper 40s for highs with a few passing clouds to start next week. We are seeing spotty rain to mountain snow shower at times next week, with the next front moving rain in again by Friday.

Rain chances continue into Sunday.
Rain chances continue into Sunday.(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
One resident, Anthony Ritter, said his barn was burned down and the barn next to his parents’...
Arson investigation underway after suspect sets multiple Grainger Co. fires, sheriff says
Missing Sevier Co. man's remains found just yards away from home a year later
Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later

Latest News

Showers arrive for the first half of the day, staying cooler as well
Scattered showers arrive Saturday morning, cooler for the weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Rain chances are back for Saturday and Sunday
Scattered showers arrive Saturday morning, cooler for the weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather