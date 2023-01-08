Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 2,000 people from around the world attended the third annual Hive Life Conference & Trade Show at the Sevierville Convention Center on Saturday.

Kamon Reynolds, the founder of Hive Life, first started a YouTube channel with the goal to educate new beekeepers. After its success, his wife suggested the idea of doing a conference dedicated to the beekeeping industry.

“These are all very successful beekeepers keeping their bees alive and serving their communities by producing real honey and pollens and propolis, which is one of the most powerful antioxidants we know of,” Reynolds said.

The three-day conference allows guests to interact with bee experts and buy honey and beekeeping supplies. More than 40 vendors participated in the trade show, including Strong Microbials, Swienty and HiveiQ.

Randy McCaffrey, a popular YouTuber in bee removal from homes and businesses, said you learn a lot by attending the convention and trade show because there are specialists in beekeeping.

“There’s guys here that are doctorates, and that’s all that they study. They’re Ph.D.s, and that’s all they study is bees or a certain small aspect of bees or beekeeping,” McCaffrey said.

Honey production in 2021 totaled 126 million pounds, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Reynolds explained the similarities between honeybees and the Hive Life community.

“Honeybees cannot survive on their own at all. It has to be a community, or they will perish, and I feel that’s the same way Hive Life is,” Reynolds said.

The convention runs until Sunday.

