Blackhorse Pub & Brewery serves last drinks at Knoxville location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closed its Knoxville location on Sunday morning. The restaurant served its last pints to its staff before officially closing its doors.

The building is under new ownership as of a few months ago, and they are looking to “take it in a different direction,” according to an announcement from Blackhorse Pub & Brewery officials.

Blackhorse officials said they sold their operation to Kennedy Concepts, who will be remodeling and opening a new concept there.

“We have a lot of great memories in downtown Knoxville made with great staff and customers,” officials said, naming the special moments after UT beat Alabama and the Pride parade prior to COVID-19.

“We have to admit we won’t miss KPD doing stings on Georgia weekend, KUB turning the Promenade Deck over to Premier Parking or the almost insurmountable homeless problem,” officials said.

However, the restaurant signed off positively and encouraged customers to come to their Alcoa location.

