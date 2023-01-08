Damar Hamlin shares photo from hospital to support the Bills ahead of game day

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Damar Hamlin shared his support via Twitter for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their game against the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills shared a photo of himself from the hospital making a heart with his hands and the tweet saying, “GAMETIME!!! @BuffaloBills.”

Damar went into cardiac arrest after being tackled during a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical professionals rushed onto the field and performed CPR.

An automated external defibrillator was also used to resuscitate Hamlin. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was intubated and sedated.

Doctors said Hamlin opened his eyes Thursday, communicating with written messages. The first question he asked was “who won the game?”

Hamlin remains at UCMC. Doctors said Hamlin is making a fairly remarkable recovery.

On Saturday, the Bills went on to win the game 35-23.

