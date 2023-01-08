Damar Hamlin shares photo from hospital supporting the Bills ahead of game day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Damar Hamlin shared his support for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their game against the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old safety for the Bills tweeted a photo of himself from the hospital making a heart with his hands and the tweet saying, “GAMETIME!!! @BuffaloBills.”

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical professionals rushed onto the field and performed CPR.

An automated external defibrillator was used to resuscitate Hamlin. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was intubated and sedated.

Doctors said Hamlin opened his eyes Thursday, communicating with written messages. The first question he asked was, “who won the game?”

Hamlin remains at UCMC. Doctors said he is making a fairly remarkable recovery.

On Saturday, the Bills went on to win the game 35-23.

