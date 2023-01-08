Damar Hamlin shares photo from hospital supporting the Bills ahead of game day

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin(WANF)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Damar Hamlin shared his support for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their game against the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old safety for the Bills tweeted a photo of himself from the hospital making a heart with his hands and the tweet saying, “GAMETIME!!! @BuffaloBills.”

(Story continues below)

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical professionals rushed onto the field and performed CPR.

An automated external defibrillator was used to resuscitate Hamlin. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was intubated and sedated.

Doctors said Hamlin opened his eyes Thursday, communicating with written messages. The first question he asked was, “who won the game?”

Hamlin remains at UCMC. Doctors said he is making a fairly remarkable recovery.

On Saturday, the Bills went on to win the game 35-23.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room
The iconic property is listed for $99,900.
Historic ‘Airplane Filling Station’ up for sale

Latest News

Deputy Preston Mullins was shocked by his own taser and then was accidentally tased by another...
Campbell County deputy tased twice while making arrest
Campbell County deputy tased twice while making arrest
John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
Lisa Edwards died on Feb. 6 after becoming unresponsive in a KPD cruiser
‘They treated her like she’s trash’ | Lisa Edwards’ family reacts to body camera video
A special Tennessee Senate committee heard arguments from the Comptroller and TSU leadership on...
Comptroller claims ‘TSU is not a well-run organization’ in housing report